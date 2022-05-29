WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida flooring company employee died after falling from the 13th floor of a high-rise condominium under construction in West Palm Beach.

West Palm Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to a 911 call after a worker fell at La Clara, located along the 1500 block of South Flagler Drive, just before 9 a.m. on Saturday.

Authorities arrived to the scene and found a 23-year-old woman on a second-floor landing of the building.

Detectives believe Dolores Yamileth Martinez-Ponce, an Allapattah resident in Miami-Dade County, was installing flooring in a unit on the 13th story when she fell from the balcony. The victim died at the scene.

No witnesses saw the woman fall from the balcony.

Martinez-Ponce was an employee of Jovavesa Corp. in Miami, who was a subcontractor at the site.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration was notified and is reviewing the incident.

The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner is determining what led to the victim’s death.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.