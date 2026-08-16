TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A detective from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement was honored for taking down an international child pornography ring.

Special Agent Aby George is credited for saving 50 victims, most of them children.

He was named agent of the year by the Tampa Bay Police Chiefs Foundation.

Florida’s attorney general James Uthmeier described the horrific content uncovered by George and his team.

“What these guys were doing was truly heinous, there’s not a word in the English dictionary that can describe the gross content that was on the videos,” he said.

Special Agent George will be honored later in August at a gala in Clearwater.

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