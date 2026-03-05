OCHOPEE, Fla. (WSVN) — Firefighters have made progress as a fire continues to burn in Collier County.

The blaze that started over a week ago has burned more than 35,000 acres.

Crews said recent rain has helped them fight the flames more efficiently.

The fire is now more than 50% contained.

Firefighters are working on putting out hot spots along the south side of Interstate 75.

No injuries have been reported and no structures are threatened.

