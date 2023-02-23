BUNNELL, Fla. (WSVN) — A 17-year-old special needs student is accused of violently knocking out a teacher’s aide over a video game.

“Go with Deputy King. Look at me, are you gonna be cool with Deputy King and I?” asked a deputy.

“I don’t want to go to jail,” replied the teen.

Flagler County deputies then put the teenager in handcuffs.

According to authorities, he knocked a teacher’s aide unconscious for allegedly taking away his Nintendo Switch video game.

The incident happened on Tuesday at Matanzas High School in Flagler County.

“Telling him he couldn’t do it. She left the classroom, he chased her into the hallway and very violently pushed her to the ground so hard it completely knocked her unconscious,” said Sheriff Rick Staly.

According to the arrest report, the push launched the aide five to six feet in the air before she hit the floor. Afterward, he kicked her, got on top of her and started to beat her.

“Then started kicking this teacher and punching her throughout her body, face, chest, very violently,” said Staly.

The report also said he hit her about 15 times before good Samaritans came to her rescue.

“Fortunately, other students and faculty members and administrators came and intervened,” said Staly.

Deputies said as they walked the teen past the unconscious victim, the teen spit on her and threatened to come back and kill her. Parents said they are shocked.

“I feel very sorry for the teacher, the para-professional who was attacked. It’s just something we see all too often, these days,” said a concerned parent.

“I hope he’s alright. I hope the para-professional is alright. That’s not what you sign up for, you sign up to help kids,” said another parent.

The student is reportedly 6 feet, 7 inches, and weighs about 220 pounds.

He has been charged with felony aggravated battery.

