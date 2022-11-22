(WSVN) - Frightening moments for bar patrons when bullets were fired inside the establishment.

Police said the bar scare started with an angry man who could not find his keys.

He left the bar then came back with a gun and pulled the trigger.

“Put your hands high in the air right now. High in the air so I can see them. Do not reach down. Do you understand me?” yelled a deputy on bodycam footage.

Flagler County Sheriff deputies said they found Connor Anderson in a parking lot not far from Smiles Nightclub.

The arrest was captured on bodycam video.

“Do not put your hands down for any reason. Let me make that very clear,” said the same deputy.

The Palm Coast man was arrested after investigators said he fired a gun inside the nightclub just after midnight Sunday.

“Somebody let dispatch know he says he got the gun underneath his right side,” said the deputy.

Witnesses said Anderson had been at the bar with a female customer when he became upset because his keys were nowhere to be found.

Another witness said he left the bar, then came back with a gun, put the female in a headlock, and held the gun to her head.

Other customers rushed over and tried to disarm Anderson whom detectives said fired six times toward several other patrons.

You can see debris flying in the bar’s security camera.

“Hands straight out, just keep them out do you understand me,” said the deputy.

“They is. They’re not going anywhere” said Anderson.

Deputies said Anderson was still armed with a 9-millimeter Glock handgun when fled the scene

Police caught up with him a short time later.

Anderson faces a long list of charges and is in jail on a more than $500,000 bond.

