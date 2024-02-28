FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office has started a new program called “Prepare Live,” allowing video chat communications during an emergency situation.

Officials shared a video demonstration on how it would work:

“He has something like a screwdriver or something,” said a 911 caller.

“If I send you a link, can you click on it and it’ll let me view your camera live on your phone?” asked the dispatcher.

“Sure, sure, sure, sure,” responded the caller.

The program would allow people to share live video footage with dispatchers, offering a clearer understanding of the caller’s situation.

“We talked about bridging that gap between the caller and public safety professionals,” said Josh Keeler with Prepared, a company that provides an AI assistant for 911 calls. “On the law enforcement side, it’s really about creating a higher level of situational awareness, we call situational clarity, to enable them to enter the scene, with a great understanding of what’s going on, making themselves and the caller safer.”

The program would also allow dispatchers to show the caller how to administer first aid through live video instructions.

Sheriff Rick Staly said the program “Prepare Live” started a year ago.

