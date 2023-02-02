Bodycam video captured the moments a deputy jumped into action to help a driver having a medical emergency.

That driver sped before crashing with another car and Flagler County deputy Brad Stogdon said when he got out to help, he noticed signs of a possible overdose.

“I was off duty just heading to the house, hoping to relax for the evening then it turned out to be that way,” he said.

He noticed a vehicle that was driving recklessly on US-1 before the car crashed into another truck.

When the driver stopped on the side of the road, Stogdon managed to open the door and ask him to wake up.

According to Stogdon, the man inside the car was suffering from an overdose.

He was able to cut his seatbelt, drag him out of the car and administer Narcan along with CPR.

“Main thing I was trying to get him to starting to breathe on his own,” said Stogdon. “When I felt for a pulse he was not breathing. He was starting to turn blue.”

The man was eventually able to gain consciousness once an ambulance arrived.

Stogdon said he was glad he was in the right place at the right time.

He also said this incident is a good reminder for people to call authorities when they see someone driving recklessly and know CPR.

“It doesn’t hurt for everybody to know CPR when you call law enforcement or anything like that,” said Stogdon.

Officials said more than 91,000 people died of a drug overdose in the US in 2020.

