Fishing captain records dolphins’ mud ring feeding in Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - A fishing captain in Islamorada captured a feeding frenzy in the Florida Keys.

Cellphone video showed fish flying into the air in Islamorada on Saturday as a small pod of bottlenose dolphins worked in tandem to eat.

The marine mammals were engaging in a hunting technique known as mud ring feeding.

The dolphins stir up the sediment with their tail fins in shallow water to catch and feed on fish, such as mullet.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.