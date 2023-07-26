KEY LARGO COASTLINE, Fla. (WSVN) — Fishermen caught an unforgettable wild encounter on camera off the coast of Key Largo.

As the group was 17 to 18 miles off the island, they spotted a pod of killer whales. The boaters were out on the water to catch swordfish when they encountered the underwater mammals.

The orcas appeared to be on the hunt for food when the fishermen picked up their phones to capture the spectacle.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said these whales are more abundant in cooler waters like the north pacific, but they are found in all of the world’s oceans.

