KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - A fisherman discovered a package containing 25 bricks of suspected cocaine offshore of north Key Largo, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

The find was reported at around 9:45 a.m., Sunday.

The suspected drugs have been turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for further investigation.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.