(WSVN) - A cruel attack was caught on camera involving a shark on a Florida beach.

The predator in this case was a fisherman who dragged a shark to the shore.

A Harbour House wedding planner recalled the events after watching this brutal beating.

Faith Madsen was setting up for a wedding ceremony when she saw a violent attack near Cocoa Beach.

“My coworker and I were just stunned to see that this was happening right in front of our property,” she said.

She saw this as not a shark attack but a man attacking a shark.

“I went out to see what he had caught and he had reeled in a, probably 5-and-a-half, 6-foot shark and pulled it all the way up the sand,” said Madsen. “He removed a hook and took a hammer and started beating the shark over the head,” she said.

Police said surveillance video showed two men catching a shark while fishing.

Then they brought it to shore and hit the shark over the head with a hammer repeatedly before dragging it back into the water.

“To see something like that happen to an animal as someone who grew up here, who also fishes and has friends who do this was just disturbing and horrifying,” said Madsen.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission identified the man in that video.

“We have beaches full of families and kids and he has done this in front of them before,” said Madsen. “It is really just disheartening.”

Under Florida law, a person who abuses or kills any animal in a cruel manner could face a misdemeanor, which can result in prison time and thousands of dollars in fines.

