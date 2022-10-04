FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — If the first batch of insurance claims filed after Ian are any indication, repairs are going to be costly.

So far, $474 million in losses have been reported by 62,000 homeowners and businesses.

Morningstar and Fitch, two of the better known ratings agencies, said the initial analysis indicates insured losses could range between $25 billion and $40 billion.

Disaster modeling firm Karen Clark and Company goes much further, estimating Ian’s damage will top $100 billion.

