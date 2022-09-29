NAPLES, Fla. (WSVN) – First responders had to lock down during Hurricane Ian as conditions worsened. Now, they are out rescuing people who are trapped, and it will be a long and dangerous process.

Flooded firehouses are drying out and first responders are doing what they were trained to do: save lives.

In Naples, one rescuer opened the front door of a car that was submerged in water as another helped with a lifevest for the woman who was trapped inside. They used a rope to guide her to safety.

Naples Fire Rescue continued to document their life-saving efforts under incredibly difficult circumstances in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

“Now we have a truck issue, and the guys are pushing the truck out of the bay,” said the NFR chief. “The surge has certainly caused tremendous amount of damage in our area.”

Naples is part of Collier County. Its coastal areas were swamped by Ian.

Their sheriff’s office released a new aerial video, Thursday.

A flock of birds flew by, but cars were few. A fire truck rolled along a flooded road.

In Lee County, the sheriff’s office posted a video that was set to somber music, which no doubt matched the mood of so many there.

Black smoke rose in the distance and was surrounded by damaged homes. Debris from structures was scattered everywhere.

Chunks of road on a barrier island were missing, swallowed by the sea. Parts of this neighborhood is still submerged, according to the sheriff.

“There are people that I know that did not evacuate,” said Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “They’re in their homes. They’ve tried to take cover. They’ve gone to the second floor and possibly even the attic because the water got so high here with the surge of approximately 15 feet, give or take, you know. We got a long road ahead of us.”

Florida’s Emergency Management team announced Thursday afternoon that more than 500 people have been rescued in Lee and Charlotte counties since efforts began in the morning. Those rescue are continuing.

