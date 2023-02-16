(WSVN) - There was a fiery save in Flagler County after a crash on Sunday.

Deputies and firefighters responded near Daytona and they quickly jumped into action.

First responders said they found a damaged gray Sedan that crashed into the back of a semi-truck.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle before the flames spread.

Both the driver and passenger were taken to the hospital for treatment and are expected to survive.

