TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police officers made a quick rescue of an elderly man who was left dangling from his roof after he slipped.

Tampa Police officers responded to the home on Wednesday.

According to officials, the man was blowing leaves off his roof when he slipped and hanged on the edge of his roof until responders arrived.

The officers pulled him to safety and stayed with him until firefighters arrived to help him back down to the ground.

