FORT MYERS, Fla. (WSVN) — One of the eaglets from a famous Florida bald eagle couple has hatched.

By Wednesday evening, the first eaglet emerged.

Onlookers are now eagerly waiting for the birth of the other eaglet, which is expected sometime this week.

The newborn’s mom, also known as Harriet, and it’s dad, M-15, rebuilt their nest, which was destroyed after Hurricane Ian made its way through Southwest Florida in September.

