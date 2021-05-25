Firefighters rescue man trapped in elevator in Delray Beach parking garage

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Delray Beach firefighters lifted a man out of a troubling situation.
He was stuck in an elevator in a parking garage on Northeast 1st Avenue, Tuesday.
A firefighter was sent down the elevator shaft and into the car, opening a locking mechanism.
The man was then able to climb out the elevator doors.
He was stuck inside for almost an hour and a half.
