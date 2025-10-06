PORT ST. LUCIE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Firefighters rescued a kitten from a tight spot in St. Lucie County.

The kitten got its head stuck in a ladder on Saturday. After being unable to free the feline on their own, the owners rushed the kitten to a nearby station, where firefighters quickly jumped into action.

Firefighters at the station were able to quickly and safely free the kitten and reunite it with its family.

