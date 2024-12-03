SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) – Firefighters sprang into action Tuesday morning, when they were called to rescue a horse in Seminole County.

First responders got the call to help release a horse named Pearl who was stuck in a muddy pond.

“We always feel good anytime we get to help somebody else out even when it comes to their animals we know that a lot of times its an extension of their family and we wanna treat them just as we would anybody else,” said a firefighter.

The operation ended up requiring more than five fire trucks and nearly 15 firefighters.

Pearl was successfully rescued, and no injuries were reported.

