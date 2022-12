FORT MYERS, FLA. (WSVN) — Firefighters in Fort Myers helped a driver remove an unexpected reptile that stowed away under the hood of the vehicle.

It turned out to be a ball python, which was likely an escaped pet.

Crews managed to safely remove the snake and are searching for it’s owner.

