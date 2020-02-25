Firefighters contain fire at unused train station in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Delray Beach and Palm Beach firefighters have contained a fire that erupted from a train station that is no longer in use.

The fire broke out at the train station near Interstate 95 and Atlantic Avenue, at around 10:15 a.m., Tuesday.

According to Tri-Rail, the fire stopped all train traffic on the tracks near the abandoned station.

They set up a “bus bridge” between their Delray Beach and Boynton Beach stations for people who need to catch the train.

One Delray Beach firefighter was transported to the hospital with injuries that are not life-threatening.

The cause of the fire remains unclear.

