Firefighters contain 10 percent of wildfire in Collier County

(WSVN) - Firefighters have contained 10% of the massive wildfire in Collier County on Friday afternoon.

More than 8,500 acres of land have been burned in the Golden Gates Estate neighborhood.

Several of the fires that sparked Wednesday eventually fused into one devastating wildfire, which has forced evacuations in dozens of neighborhoods.

“We’ve owned, like I said, we’ve been in the same place for 25 years, no more, so it’s everything we worked for,” resident Bev Rogers said.

Firefighters from both Miami-Dade and Broward crossed Alligator Alley to help contain the fire.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.