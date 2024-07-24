KEY WEST, FLA. (WSVN) - A couple of boats in the Florida Keys were swept by fire.

Monroe County Fire Rescue responded to the boat fire at Stock Island Marina on Monday night.

Officials worked for several hours to keep the flames from spreading.

Both vessels took heavy damage as a result of the ifre.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

