Fire destroys Islamorada home

ISLAMORADA, FLA. (WSVN) - Monroe County firefighters responded to a fire that ravaged a home at in Islamorada.

The fire broke out at 6:20 a.m. at 77255 Overseas Highway, Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived to find the home fully engulfed by flames.

There were no injuries reported, and no one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now being conducted by Islamorada and state fire officials.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.