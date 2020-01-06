Fire destroys Chinese restaurant in downtown Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — One firefighter was sent to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries suffered while fighting a fire at a downtown Tampa restaurant on Sunday night.

More than a dozen fire trucks responded to the fire at the Szechuan House, according to Tampa Fire Rescue.

One man who was inside the building when the fire started also suffered minor injuries, said fire department spokesman Jason Penny told news outlets.

He said the roof partially collapsed as the fire spread throughout the building.

Video posted to Tampa Fire Rescue’s Instagram account shows the flames and heavy smoke billowing from the building.

There were no details on what caused the fire. The restaurant is closed on Sundays.

An investigation is continuing.

