LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) – A school fight caused chaos at a school in Palm Beach County, as dozens of students and faculty members were taken to hospitals after pepper spray was released, officials said.

According to Palm Beach County Fire Rescue, more than 30 people were treated and transported following the incident at Lake Worth High School, Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said several students got into a fight, and someone used pepper spray.

A large fire-rescue presence responded to the school, located along Lake Worth Road.

Student Jazzy Simon described what she saw.

“Everybody just started grouping around, and the next thing, I go over there, and I see people fighting, and then, you know, I went over there,” she said. “And then, after that, that’s when more started happening, people were throwing stuff.”

The campus was secured after the altercation, and classes continued as normal.

