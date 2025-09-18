LAKE WORTH, Fla. (WSVN) – Dozens of students were taken to hospitals after a fight at a Palm Beach County High School, where pepper spray was released, officials said.

Palm Beach County Fire Rescue said between 20 and 30 people were treated and transported to area hospitals following the incident at Lake Worth High School on Thursday afternoon.

A large fire-rescue presence responded to the school, located along Lake Worth Road.

Details on what led to the fight and who deployed the pepper spray were not immediately released.

