Fight in Lakeland leads to 4 relatives being shot, elderly woman killed

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) — Authorities in Florida say a Christmas Eve fight between a 15-year-old boy and others spilled over into the teen’s home where four of his relatives were shot, including a 70-year-old woman who later died.

The fight started Thursday afternoon and then carried over to the house where the teen lived with his relatives, according to a news release from the Lakeland Police Department.

At some point, shots were fired by a resident of the home and by the individuals who showed up at the home. Besides the 70-year-old woman, the other relatives who were shot were a 43-year-old male, a 39-year-old female and a 13-year-old female.

They adult couple and teenage girl were taken to a hospital, but none of their injuries are life-threatening, the police said.

Separately, a 19-year-old man showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound sustained during the altercation, the police said.

No further details were released.

