(WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol unveiled the newest addition to their fleet, a seized 2023 C8 Corvette.

According to FHP, the Corvette was seized in partnership with the Drug Enforcement Agency task force and was not purchased with state funds.

State troopers said it will be used in community outreach and to help recruit new troopers.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.