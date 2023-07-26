ORLANDO, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) trooper prevented a potentially catastrophic crash by halting a woman driving the wrong way on the highway for several miles.

The incident occurred on Monday night when the suspect, identified as a 48-year-old woman from Arizona, ignored warnings from other drivers and continued on her dangerous path.

The FHP received a call from another driver on the highway reporting the erratic behavior of a white Toyota Corolla.

“Oh, my God,” said one woman at a local gas station as she watched the video of the incident. “Shame on them.”

Despite honking and flashing lights from concerned motorists, the wrong-way driver persisted, putting herself and others in grave danger.

“[She] came a long way going the wrong way. To see all those cars coming towards you and you didn’t stop,” said Sophia Right, a driver who also saw the video of the perilous event. “I’m scared for the police who stopped her.”

After covering a distance of approximately five to six miles, the driver exited the highway using the on-ramp.

An FHP trooper, who was made aware of the situation, positioned their own cruiser strategically to block the path of the wayward Toyota to avoid a collision at a busy intersection in Orlando.

“He put his life and his vehicle in the direct path to prevent that driver from causing any injuries or tragedy from occurring within that intersection,” stated Lieutenant Tara Crescenzi of the Florida Highway Patrol.

As a result of the brave trooper’s actions, the Toyota collided with the patrol car before crashing into a palm tree, finally coming to a halt. The driver did not sustain any serious injuries.

Investigations conducted by FHP revealed that the woman was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol during the incident.

