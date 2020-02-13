FHP trooper killed on I-95 in Martin County laid to rest in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WSVN) — Florida Highway Patrol trooper Joseph Bullock was laid to rest at Sarasota National Cemetery.

Bullock died last week near Palm City while assisting a stranded driver.

A procession of FHP troopers, friends, loved ones and officers from across the state ended at Bayside Community Church in Sarasota, Thursday.

“We’re gathered here today to celebrate the life and career of Trooper Joseph Bullock,” said FHP Colonel Gene Spaulding.

Bullock, a 19-year veteran of the force, also served four years in the United States Air Force before joining the FHP.

“Joe truly loved his job as a state trooper,” said a fellow trooper. “He chose to remain as a state trooper and not promote within the rank of supervisory because he really loved the work on the road. He truly did.”

The off-duty trooper that shot and killed the gunman was honored on stage at the funeral.

“That suspect that murdered trooper Bullock couldn’t hurt anybody else because of this detective,” said FHP Major Robert Chandler. “Thank you.”

Bullock’s fellow troopers spoke of his life and work.

“He will live forever,” said one trooper. “No matter what, he is a legend.”

Bullock was honored with a 21 gun salute and fly over.

Though police departments from all over South Florida said their goodbyes, they said Bullock will live on in their memories and work.

“All of the Bullock family, please know you will always be a part of the FHP family,” said Spaulding. “You will always be in our thoughts and prayers. We pray you find comfort in knowing there are so many who care and who will always cherish the memories of Joe. He will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, brother.”

Officers said the thing that stood out most about Bullock was how far he was willing to go to help others.

He is the 49th Florida trooper to die in the line of duty since the agency was founded 80 years ago.

Officials haven’t said what prompted the shooting.

He was 42.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.