FHP trooper killed in shooting near Stuart, Martin County Sheriff shuts down I-95

NEAR STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — Interstate 95 near Stuart has been shut down in both directions due to a police-involved shooting that ended with at least two people dead, including a Florida Highway Patrol trooper.

A heavy police response could be seen at mile marker 107 on I-95, including a mobile command center, following the fatal shooting just after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Department has shut down both north and southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 107.

In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, FHP identified the trooper and said, “Today, the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Trooper Joseph Bullock, a nearly 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life’s work.”

In a tweet sent earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said they expect to have the highway closed for several hours.

7Skyforce flew over the scene where a tarp covering a body could be seen next to the driver’s side of a Florida High Patrol cruiser with its door open.

Not far away, near a tow truck, there was a second tarp covering another body.

Officials have not confirmed the identity of the second person killed.

Also observed at the scene were two other vehicles and two tractor trailers that may have somehow been involved.

The FHP also noted that Bullock was also an Air Force veteran.

