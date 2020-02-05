FHP trooper killed in shooting near Stuart, Martin County Sheriff reopens I-95

NEAR STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and at least another person were fatally gunned down along Interstate 95 near Stuart, leading authorities to shut down the highway for hours.

A heavy police response could be seen at mile marker 107, including a mobile command center, following the fatal shooting just north of Palm Beach in Martin County, at around 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Wednesday afternoon, FHP Col. Gene Spalding said the trooper, identified as 42-year-old Joseph Bullock, had pulled over to render aid to the subject.

“He was assisting the subject who shot him,” he said.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Department shut down both north and southbound lanes at mile marker 107. It was reopened to traffic at around 5:45 p.m.

In a statement released late Wednesday afternoon, an FHP spokesperson wrote, “Today, the entire Florida Highway Patrol and FLHSMV family is heartbroken as we mourn the tragic loss of Trooper Joseph Bullock … a nearly 19-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol who chose to make selflessly serving and protecting others his life’s work.”

In a tweet sent earlier in the day, the sheriff’s office said they expect to have the highway closed for several hours.

I95 at 107mm will be shut down in both directions for several hours due to officer involved shooting. Investigators are assembling. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/8X78TZQtlW — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) February 5, 2020

7Skyforce flew over the scene where a tarp covering a body could be seen next to the driver’s side of a Florida High Patrol cruiser with its door open.

Not far away, near a tow truck, there was a second tarp covering another body.

On the ground, news cameras captured troopers hugging a woman.

Officials have not confirmed the identity of the second person killed.

Bullock, a U.S. Air Force veteran, spent his entire law enforcement career serving in Fort Pierce. He is survived by his parents and two sisters.

Hours after his death, flags were seen flying at half-staff at an FHP station in Miami.

Also observed at the scene were two other vehicles and two tractor trailers that may have somehow been involved.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement and the Martin County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the incident in close consultation with the State Attorney’s Office.

