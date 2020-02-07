FHP trooper killed in I-95 shooting in Martin County laid to rest

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WSVN) — The Florida Highway patrolman who was fatally shot on the side of Interstate 95 in Martin County has been laid to rest.

The body of FHP Trooper Joseph Bullock was escorted up the state on Friday.

Cameras showed a procession of dozens of FHP cruisers behind Bullock’s hearse from the medical examiner’s office in Fort Pierce to a funeral home in Sarasota. Mourners stood along the route and waved flags.

Investigators said Bullock was shot and killed in Palm City, along mile marker 107, after stopping to help a stranded driver, Wednesday morning.

An off-duty Riviera Beach Police officer in the area went on to shoot and kill the suspect during the chaotic scene, authorities said.

The gunman was later identified as 28-year-old Franklin Reed III from Palm Bay.

Bullock, a 19-year FHP veteran, was 42 years old.

