FHP trooper fatally shot in Martin County; I-95 shut down near Stuart

NEAR STUART, Fla. (WSVN) — Interstate 95 near Stuart has been shut down in both directions after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed in a shooting, officials said.

A heavy police response could be seen at mile marker 107 on I-95, including a mobile command center.

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m., Wednesday.

Deputies in the neighboring Okeechobee County offered their condolences to the fallen trooper.

Martin County officials have not confirmed that a trooper has died at the scene, but they have shut down both north and southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 107.

In a tweet sent earlier in the day the sheriff’s office had said they expect to have the highway closed for several hours.

I95 at 107mm will be shut down in both directions for several hours due to officer involved shooting. Investigators are assembling. Please avoid area. pic.twitter.com/8X78TZQtlW — MartinCountySheriff (@MartinFLSheriff) February 5, 2020

7SkyForce flew over the scene where a tarp covering a body could by seen next to the driver’s side of a FHP cruiser with its door open.

Also observed at the scene were two other vehicles and two tractor trailers that may have somehow been involved.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.