VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and Volusia County deputy had to jump out of the way when they noticed a car heading toward them.

The duo was helping a driver of a disabled car on Interstate 95 in Volusia County when another car lost control and came right at them.

Both noticed the car on time and leaped to safety before they could be hit.

Neither law enforcement official was hurt.

As of late Wednesday night, it remains unclear if the driver who lost control will face charges.

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles released a video reminding people of the state’s “Move Over” law, which requires drivers to slow down and move to another lane, if possible, when officers are conducting a traffic stop.

