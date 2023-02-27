TAMPA, Fla. (WSVN) — A wrong-way driver was stopped but not before going on a wild 13-mile ride.

The dangerous drive spanned two highways and several cities before ending with a smash.

Around 3 a.m., a state trooper tried to stop a driver going in the wrong direction on Interstate 75 near Wesley Chapel, Saturday.

Dashcam footage showed the trooper turning their vehicle perpendicular to try to stop the wrong-way driver.

Florida highway patrol said the driver is 23-year-old Adonis Adames and he tried to flee from troopers at first but, then collided with the trooper’s vehicle.

Officials said the trooper was taken to the hospital with minor injuries; Adames had no injuries.

When Amades took a breathalyzer test, his sample was almost twice the legal limit. He now faces charges of driving under the influence and driving in the wrong direction.

He is now in Pasco County jail.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.