(WSVN) - Two teens went more than 30 miles per hour over the speed limit as they attempted to arrive to class on time.

A deputy clocked a high school student going 96 miles per hour and the student claimed he did not want to be late for school.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Lieutenant Patrick Riordan said going too fast is an issue that is happening far too often.

“It makes, with these types of violations that we see every day, unfortunately, it requires people to hone and continue watching their defensive driving,” said Riordan.

The teen was the second student to be pulled over for excessive speed in the past few weeks.

FHP said they pulled over a University of Florida (UF) student in Gainesville for going 116 miles per hour on Interstate 75, where the speed limit is 70.

His excuse was that he also did not want to be late for class.

“I was honestly just trying to make it to class,” said the teen in the back of a patrol cruiser.

“So you go to UF?” asked the officer.

“Yes, sir. I was going 116?” replied the teen.

He apologized after the officer reassured him of the excessive speed.

The UF student was ticketed fpor going over the speed limit and charged with reckless driving.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.