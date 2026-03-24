TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers stopped a vehicle in Tampa after concerned 911 calls from drivers.

The drivers spotted what appeared to be missiles loaded on the back of the truck, driving down Interstate 4 near Tampa.

After FHP troopers pulled the driver over, they confirmed the missiles were, in fact, plastic props used in shows and other events.

Troopers advised that the truck’s driver find a better way to transport the props.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.