TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after being accused of going on a joyride in a stolen ambulance.

Dash camera video shows Florida Highway Patrol troopers chasing down the rescue vehicle after it was stolen in Tampa over the weekend.

The ambulance was being driven on the wrong side of the road, nearly hitting other drivers.

The ambulance finally came to a stop and troopers made the arrest.

According to law enforcement, the suspect admitted he had been drinking and stole the ambulance when emergency personnel refused to give him a ride home.

