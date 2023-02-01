(CNN) – A Ferrari was left dangling in an elevator shaft after a car elevator at a dealership malfunctioned Tuesday.

Fire and rescue units had to cut power to the facility due to a fuel leak.

After that was resolved, crews worked with a towing company to pull the car from the shaft.

Needless to say, it was a massive job, requiring multiple 50-thousand-pound winches and taking roughly four hours to complete.

There was no word on whether anyone was in the car at the time, but authorities said no one was hurt.

