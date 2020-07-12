Feeding South Florida unveils community kitchen in Palm Beach

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — Feeding South Florida has unveiled their new community kitchen in Palm Beach by holding a virtual grand opening.

Sunday’s event showed off the 5,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art kitchen that is ready to serve communities in Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, and Monroe counties.

“Our tagline is ‘changing lives one meal at a time,’ and this kitchen could not make that more true,” said Sari Vatske, executive vice president of Feeding South Florida.

The kitchen will be used for everything from providing healthy cooking classes to providing critical meals during a disaster response.

Feeding South Florida aims to serve up to 10,000 meals per day, all to advance their mission of ending hunger in the area. For more information, click here.

