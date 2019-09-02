Feeding South Florida helps provide food, water in Palm Beach ahead of potential Dorian impacts

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A local organization is helping South Florida residents prepare for Hurricane Dorian.

Feeding South Florida teamed up with SERT and FEMA to give out relief supplies in Palm Beach as they get ready for potential impacts from Dorian.

So far, they have 435 pallets of water and 2,000 read-to-eat meals prepared for distribution.

Feeding South Florida hands out nearly 62 million meals annually.

