(WSVN) - An immigration detention center, which has been dubbed “Alligator Alcatraz,” could be shutting down in the near future.

Federal and state officials are reportedly considering closing down the facility because officials said it’s become too expensive to keep operating.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration has been spending more than $1 million per day to run the center and private vendors hired to operate it are struggling to front the costs.

The center has held almost 1,400 detainees since it began operations last July.

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