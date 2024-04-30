Federal authorities have taken charge of the investigation into the carjacking and murder of 31-year-old Katherine Aguasvivas, a Homestead native who was tragically killed earlier this month in Central Florida.

Four individuals have been charged in connection with the crime, including Jordanish Torres-Garcia, who faces a federal charge of carjacking leading to death.

The multi-county investigation has revealed that the incident involved drugs and money, indicating that Aguasvivas was specifically targeted.

“It was a gruesome murder. The victim was shot several times and her body was found in a burning car,” stated an official involved in the case.

The case spans several jurisdictions: the carjacking occurred in Seminole County, Aguasvivas’s body was discovered in a burning vehicle in Osceola County, and a suspect vehicle linked to another murder was found in Orange County. This complexity led federal agencies, including the FBI, DEA, U.S. Marshals, Homeland Security, and Postal Inspectors, to assume jurisdiction, building on the groundwork laid by local police.

U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida, Roger Handberg, emphasized the cooperative effort among agencies.

“The investigative agencies in all of these cases have worked together with a shared goal of protecting the public, doing justice for the victim, and seeking to hold accountable anyone involved in her carjacking and murder,” he said.

Torres-Garcia is currently the only person of interest who has been federally charged in relation to the carjacking. If found guilty, he could face life imprisonment or the death penalty, underscoring the severity of the charges and the federal commitment to addressing violent crime as a top priority.

