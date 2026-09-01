TALLAHASSEE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Department of Transportation has ordered the removal of Flock cameras from state roads.

In a memorandum released Monday, FDOT officials said the department has already revoked permits for the automated license plate readers installed by local agencies along roads in the state’s highway system.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has spoken against the cameras, saying that without oversight, they threaten privacy.

But supporters are criticizing the move, saying the cameras have helped solve many criminal cases.

The new order gives law enforcement agencies 30 days to remove all cameras from their jurisdictions.

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