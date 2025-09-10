Delray Beach, FLA.(WSVN) — State officials continue stripping the streets of rainbow crosswalks.

The Florida Department of Transportation was out Wednesday afternoon using sandblasters on the rainbow artwork located at Northeast First Street and Second Avenue in Delray Beach.

FDOT officials say the artwork’s removal is due to the enforcement of a rule enforced by the state that requires the removal of any street art.

Crews initially painted over the Pride crosswalk early Tuesday morning.

Some city leaders call it a botched job covering up the rainbow that had been there, which left messy streaks of color across the crosswalk and forced the city’s commissioners to hold an emergency meeting to address the removal.

Commissioners ultimately voted to join Miami Beach and Fort Lauderdale in a lawsuit to fight the removal, arguing FDOT did not go through the legally required rule-making process.

“It’s worth noting that they in no way coordinated with the city before doing this, they did not pull any sort of work permit and they have shut down city streets to do this,” said Delray Beach Vice Mayor Rob Long.

Mayor Tom Carney said he believes the state’s enforcement doesn’t appear to be singling out the Pride artworks across the state.

“The state’s been pretty consistent, I mean Daytona Beach had those two checkered flags on one of their intersections, which they made them remove. Up in Port St. Lucie, they had a tragic, little girl who was killed, and they had all these little hearts that was on the intersection which they removed. At least from the standpoint of my outside looking it appears to be an equal application of the rule,” said Delray Beach Mayor Tom Carney.

The vice mayor said they will continue to fight this with an administrative judge to determine if the City of Delray Beach will be allowed repaint the crosswalk if they win their case.

Carney said although the state appears to be enforcing their rule against street art equally, the city relies on state funding and can’t afford to risk losing that support.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.