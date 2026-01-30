ORLANDO, FLA. (WSVN) - Much of the Sunshine State is expected to freeze over this weekend, and state officials are working to ensure the roadways are safe for drivers.

The Florida Department of Transportation deployed more than a dozen spray rigs, several spreader trucks, and about 8,000 gallons of brine.

Cameras showed one of these vehicles spraying a highway in Orlando.

Officials said they took the measure to protect the roads from freezing.

Crews said they are prepared but also concerned for drivers who may not be.

“I am a little bit nervous about the drivers, just because it’s one of those things where, like, when people aren’t used to it, they start driving extra crazy, and they start, like, doing just the most, and they’re not prepared for it,” said resident Alyssa Crow.

FDOT will be using sensors on roads and bridges to record the temperatures and detect whether ice is beginning to form.

