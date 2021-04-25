FDOH reports over 4,700 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.2 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 34,848 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Sunday, the Florida Department of Health reported 2,208,584 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 4,716 from Saturday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 36 deaths.

There are now 478,660 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 233,165 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 141,558 and 6,836 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 89,457 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

