FDOH reports over 3,900 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday

(WSVN) - There have now been more than 2.26 million reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 35,700 deaths.

As of 2 p.m. Saturday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 2,266,575 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 3,976 from Friday’s update.

The state also reported a single-day increase of 65 deaths.

There are now 489,839 total confirmed cases in Miami-Dade County and 239,602 total cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 145,126 and 6,972 total cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials reported 92,023 hospital admissions statewide since the start of the pandemic.

